US Treasury Halts Business Ownership Reporting – What It Means for You

The United States Treasury Department announced on 2 March 2025, that it will suspend enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and its associated Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements. Europa Trust Company Ltd. reports further.

What is the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)?

The CTA, enacted in 2021, mandated that American companies disclose their beneficial owners to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to enhance transparency and combat illicit financial activities.

Concerns for the Act and Reporting

Soon after the enactment in 2021, concerns arose regarding the compliance costs and privacy implications for small businesses to report. As concerns and pressure mounted, the deadline for reporting got delayed and suspended numerous times by US federal courts.

US Treasury Department Suspends Enforcement and Reporting Requirements

On 2 March 2025, The US Treasury Department announced that it will suspend enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and its associated Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements.

What Does This Mean?

This decision is a significant relief for millions of American companies and small businesses, as it suspends penalties and fines related to the Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting. U.S. citizens, domestic reporting companies, and their beneficial owners will no longer face enforcement actions for failing to file or update BOI reports under existing deadlines. U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, hailed the move as a “victory for common sense,” while President Donald Trump, praised it as a major win for American businesses.

Stay Informed

While enforcement is currently suspended, it’s essential for company and business owners to stay updated on any future changes to reporting requirements. The US Treasury Department intends to seek public feedback on potential modifications to the BOI reporting rules later this year to focus on foreign companies only.

