Update on Corporate Tax rate

On 20th July, HM Government of Gibraltar announced its budget measures for the year 2021/22, including an increase in the corporate tax rate from 10% to 12.5%.

th July 2021. However, following publication of the amending This was expected to apply to financial periods commencing after the 20July 2021. However, following publication of the amending legislation , which comes into operation on 1st August, the Gibraltar Society of Accountants has today circulated to its members the following clarification from the Commissioner of Income Tax:

“The increase in the corporate tax rate to 12.5% is effective as from 1st August 2021, meaning that where a financial year straddles the 31st July 2021, the 12.5% rate will be applied to those months in that financial year from August 2021 onwards.”

So for example, for a company with year-ended 31 December 2021, with taxable profits of £600,000:

£600,000 x 7/12 = £350,000 will be taxed at 10%



£600,000 x 5/12 = £250,000 will be taxed at 12.5%.