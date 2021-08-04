Update on Corporate Tax rate

On 20th July, HM Government of Gibraltar announced its budget measures for the year 2021/22, including an increase in the corporate tax rate from 10% to 12.5%.
This was expected to apply to financial periods commencing after the 20th July 2021. However, following publication of the amending legislation, which comes into operation on 1st August, the Gibraltar Society of Accountants has today circulated to its members the following clarification from the Commissioner of Income Tax:
“The increase in the corporate tax rate to 12.5% is effective as from 1st August 2021, meaning that where a financial year straddles the 31st July 2021, the 12.5% rate will be applied to those months in that financial year from August 2021 onwards.”
So for example, for a company with year-ended 31 December 2021, with taxable profits of £600,000:
- £600,000 x 7/12 = £350,000 will be taxed at 10%
- £600,000 x 5/12 = £250,000 will be taxed at 12.5%.
For further information please contact either myself or stephen.carreras@gi.ey.com