Update on BEAT COVID-19 measures for employers in Gibraltar in all business sectors

In March, HM Government of Gibraltar announced measures for businesses in “Relevant Sectors” with inactive employees as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions. The Regulations for these measures were updated on 7th May, and now include a business-financed furlough scheme for “Excluded sectors”.
“Relevant sectors” – those deemed to be directly affected by Covid-19 restrictions:
The Regulations were updated on the 7th May to include the following changes –
- The introduction of Partially-Inactive” employees, who work 50% of their contracted hours.
- A change from the original requirement for an employee, or self-employed individual to have worked for at least 28 days in the six months preceding 15 March 2020. This is now 28 days in the nine months preceding 31 March 2020
Our updated bulletin on the BEAT COVID-19 measures that apply to employers in “Relevant Sectors” can be found here
“Excluded Sectors” – i.e., financial services, gaming, and other sectors deemed to still be in substantive operation during the restrictions:
The Regulations now include a scheme allowing employers in the Excluded Sectors to furlough employees, subject to approval of the Director of Employment and the Financial Secretary. Our bulletin describing these measures can be found here