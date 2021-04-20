Unusual Gadgets

“Smart” Toothbrush
The company Onvi Prophix has created a “smart toothbrush”. The toothbrush takes pictures and live video of the inside of your mouth while you brush. It can do this because it has a 10-megapixel camera built into the brush itself. The gadget then connects to your phone through an app to show you your teeth. However, at over £290 ($400) some people might want to spend that sort of money on a dentist or a new bathroom mirror to look at their teeth.
“Smart” Belt
For years, the tech industry has been trying to find ways for people to wear technology. Belty is a company that has designed a belt that can tighten or expand while you wear it. The tightening or expanding all depends on how much the wearer has eaten. The belt monitors the user’s waist and then adjusts accordingly.
“Smart” Egg Tray
The Egg Minder is a fridge egg tray that syncs with a smartphone and sends notifications to tell you when you are running low on eggs. Quirky, the company behind the gadget believes that there is a market for this device and that many people will want their fridge egg tray to be connected to the internet.
“Smart” Fork
The HapiFork is a Bluetooth-enabled “smart fork” that vibrates when it senses a person is eating too fast. The fork costs £47 ($65) and the company claims that eating slowly has many health benefits.
Whatever unusual product idea you have, our team is happy to listen and assist you to incorporate your company and realise your dream.
We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.
Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.
The Europa Group is able to work in over 31 jurisdictions around the World and we are authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.
Contact us today to find out how we can help you.