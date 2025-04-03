Triay Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of the Triay Art Competition, an exciting initiative aimed at encouraging young artistic talent in Gibraltar.

The competition, officially launched today at The Growing Artist Creative Hub during the opening of their Growing Artists Programme. The competition invites Year 12 & 13 students to showcase their creativity by painting the newly renovated Triay Lawyers building facade.

The winner of the competition will receive a £1000 prize, with the winning artwork displayed in Triay Lawyers’ offices. Entries will be exhibited at Growing Artist Creative Hub, giving participants the opportunity to have their work seen by the public before the final judging.

Triay Lawyers is also delighted to be the first donor to the Growing Artists Programme, a new initiative by The Art Space that supports local artists through exhibitions, events, and professional workshops.

Charles Simpson Partner for Triay Lawyers said:

“We are excited to support the next generation of Gibraltar’s artists through this competition, and equally proud to contribute to The Art Space’s Growing Artists Programme. This partnership reflects our commitment to the arts and the creative community in Gibraltar.”

Details on competition guidelines, deadlines, and how to enter can be found on the Triay websitehttps://www.triay.com/news/the-triay-art-competition/