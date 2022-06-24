Triay Lawyers announce the appointment of a new Director

Triay Lawyers is delighted to announce the appointment of Javi Triay as a Director of the law firm (previously known as a Partner appointment).

Having joined the firm in 2011, Javi has developed a strong reputation as an expert in financial services and regulatory work. Javi regularly advises prospective funds, investment managers, insurance companies and intermediaries, banks, e-money institutions and payment service providers on licensing requirements and regulatory, operational, cross-border and distribution matters. Over the recent years he has been advising clients in respect of the DLT providers licence and other crypto related matters.

Melo Triay commented, “it is a great pleasure to welcome my son Javi to the board of Triay Lawyers with all the enthusiasm and energy that he brings to the firm.”

Triay Lawyers is a full-service Gibraltar law firm, established in 1905 and is a recognised market leader in a number of specialist practice areas, including company and commercial, admiralty and shipping, insolvency, dispute resolution, private client and financial services.

The firm offers Gibraltar legal advice from its offices in Gibraltar and prides itself on its original thinking, dedication and delivery of practical legal solutions to clients both locally and internationally.

Triay Lawyers is the only Gibraltar law firm with multiple offices in Spain.

