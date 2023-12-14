Time is Running out to Incorporate a Tailor-made 2023 Company

To secure a 2023 Gibraltar company Incorporation, the last day to file papers with the Companies Registry will be 19 December. For an urgent incorporation, the last day will be 22 December. After that it will be impossible to register a 2023 company.

Please let us have your full and final instructions by close of business on Friday 15 December 2023. Company Application Forms are available on request.

Please note that our offices will be closed from 13h00 on

22 December 2023 and will re-open at 09h00 on 02 January 2024

We wish all our clients and friends a wonderful festive season!

Now is the Time to Work with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Limited is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for over 38 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

