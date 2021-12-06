Time is Running out to Incorporate a Tailor-made 2021 Company

To secure a 2021 company incorporation, the last day to file papers with the Companies Registry will be 16 December. For an urgent incorporation the last day will be 22 December. After that it will be impossible to register a 2021 company. Please let us have your full and final instructions by close of business on Wednesday 15 December 2021. Company Application Forms are available on request. ****************************** ****************************** *********

Please note that our offices will be closed from 13h00 on 24 December 2021 and will re-open at 09h00 on 4 January 2022

We wish all our clients and friends a wonderful festive season!

