Time is running-out to incorporate a tailor-made 2019 company.

To secure a 2019 incorporation, the last day to file papers with the Companies Registry will be 19 December. For an urgent incorporation the last day will be 23 December. After that it will be impossible to register a 2019 company.

Tailor-made:

Please let us have your full and final instructions by close of business on Wednesday 18 December 2019. Company Application Forms are available on request.

Shelf-Companies:

Europa Trust Company Ltd will have a limited selection of vintage shelf-companies available after the end of the year.

Reserve yours now to avoid disappointment !

