The Peter J Isola Foundation sponsors ‘Clock to Rock’ cycling challenge in support of Calpe House and the Cancer Relief Centre

Friends Ben McNulty and Mark Cooper set off from London on Saturday and will cycle the 2,200km route to Gibraltar, an epic journey across the UK, France, and Spain. They have already crossed France, tackled the gruelling Pyrenees and our heading south today. To take their challenge up a gear, Ben and Mark have their eyes on a Guinness World Record. The pair hope to complete their ride in just 8 days.

The £4,000 sponsorship from the PJI Foundation will support the pair with the resources they need to complete the trip, as well as provide vital funds towards their ambitious fundraising target of £25,000.

The mammoth ride will benefit charities at both ends of its route. Calpe House was established in 1991 as a home away from home for patients from Gibraltar receiving specialist health treatment in London. The charity has helped more than 6,000 Gibraltarians in need of a safe environment in which to stay while undergoing treatment in the UK. The Cancer Relief Centre in Gibraltar helps patients, and their families navigate the difficult journey from diagnosis to treatment, and sadly in some cases, palliative care. The centre supports patients both at its base in Gibraltar as well as across the whole Rock via community outreach workers.

The ‘Clock to the Rock’ cycling challenge is the latest sporting epic supported by the PJI Foundation.

Peter Isola, Senior Partner at ISOLAS said: “We are very happy to be supporting Ben and Mark on their Clock to Rock cycling challenge and being a part of the contribution to the Calpe House and Cancer Relief Centre charities. The PJI Foundation is always proud to support local charities and engage in innovative fundraising activities. Ben and Mark face a long and difficult journey, but we will be supporting them heartily from Gibraltar – and we look forward to welcoming them on The Rock in a world record-breaking time.”

If you would like to help them reach their target of £25,000 you can donate here https://www.gofundme.com/f/ clock2rock22 Every penny counts!