The Peter J Isola Foundation held its 3rd five-a-side football tournament raising £2,000 for GBC Open Day.

Once again businesses from the financial, legal, and gaming industry came together to raise monies for GBC Open Day and enjoy a friendly, but yet highly contested, tournament at the Victoria Stadium. This year 8 teams in total competed with NatWest winning the day beating BV Group, worthy runners-up, in a closely fought match.

Genevieve Bossino, Trustee of the PJI Foundation, said: “We are always proud to support local charities, and sport is a particularly enjoyable way to raise funds. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the teams for their unwavering support.”

A big thank you to this year’s participants who make this possible:

BetVictor | Fiduciary Group | ISOLAS LLP| Lottoland |NatWest| Triay Lawyers| Turicum Bank.

Thank you once again for your participation, enthusiasm, and generosity.