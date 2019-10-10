The Monaco Yacht Show 2019, Were You There?

The Monaco Yacht Show 2019 took place last week in Monaco with over 125 superyachts, 600 exhibitors and over 30,000 visitors to the event. Did you make it to the event? If not, Europa Trust Company can report on the superyacht event of the year.

Since 1991, the annual event is a showcase for industry influences from superyacht builders, yacht designers and luxury suppliers. Each year extraordinary one-off superyachts built by the world’s most respected shipyards and leaders from the yachting industry attend the event in the heart of the Principality of Monaco.

This year, the event was designed to capture everyone’s interest with not only yachts on display, but luxury cars, water toys, art, helicopters and even private jet manufacturers.

Gibraltar featured as a presence this year and was part of the exhibitors with the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Maritime Administration’s Yacht Registry hosting a ‘Gibraltar’ stand.

“This event is the perfect platform to showcase Gibraltar’s growing profile within the superyacht industry,” said CEO and Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado.

The Gibraltar Government is working with the private sector to continue to promote super and megayacht calls to Gibraltar and to further grow services in this industry.

The Europa Group on a daily basis, register and manage both private and commercial vessels in ports of registry worldwide. Whatever the size of your vessel or wherever your vessel, contact us today to find out how we can tailor our services to help you with your vessel and marine needs.