The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award 2024 – Winners

It is with great pleasure that we are happy to announce the winners of the 2024 The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award!

The Award program, now in its second year, follows-on the success of the book “The Ladies That Rock The Rock”, by the businesswoman and author Ayelet Mamo Shay, who developed the program with the initial support of the former Minister of Equality, Ms Samantha Sacramento, and this year with the support of Minister Christian Santos. The Award program saw the public in Gibraltar nominating ladies who have contributed to Gibraltar, from all walks of life, to be recognised and rewarded for their achievements and efforts. A committee comprising of both men and women, from different walks of life, including a representative from the Ministry of Equality, has recently selected the winning ladies in 7 categories and these are:

Lifetime Achievement Award - MariLou Guerrero

MariLou Guerrero Diversity & Inclusion Award - Nicole Torres Byrne

Nicole Torres Byrne Business Leader Award - Dianne Vallejo

Dianne Vallejo Environmental Contribution Award - Melanie Stagnetto Soiza

Melanie Stagnetto Soiza Woman Entrepreneurship Award – Dominique Penalver

Dominique Penalver Social Responsibility Award – Monique Grambow

Monique Grambow Young Woman Leadership Award - Nicole Victor

The Awards program will culminate with a glitzy Gala Dinner to be held on 5th March 2024 (ahead of International Women’s Day) at the Sunborn Hotel, where the Award Ceremony will take place, with the awards to be presented by the Minister of Equality, Christian Santos.

Additional activities organised by the Ladies That Rock The Rock Team include:

A series of Workshops for Ladies that focuses on building leadership presence and impact and on enhancing networking, communication and negotiation skills and lead with confidence. The workshops involve interactive exercises and powerful group discussions and will take place in early March. A female delegation to northern Morocco in mid-March including a trip to fascinating cities of Fes and Rabbat.

For tickets for the Gala Dinner and for more details and registration, contact The Ladies That Rock The Rock Team on:

TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com

We wish to thank all the people who submitted nominations, and to the committee members for their time, comments and inputs, and off-course, big congrats to all the winning ladies. Who knows, maybe next year you too can be a lady that Rocks the Rock!

