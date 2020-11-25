The Ince Group expands consultancy offer in Gibraltar following successful licensing application

23 November 2020, Gibraltar: Ince Consulting (Gibraltar), part of The Ince Group, is pleased to announce the expansion of its consultancy services. Regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC), the extended permissions allow the firm to provide professional trustee services and fund administration, and build on the firm’s extensive experience in incorporation, registered office, secretarial services, accounting and compliance services.

The firm works closely with Ince’s Gibraltar based legal specialists in maritime, gaming, finance, payments, technology and company law. The expanded service offering follows the successful application to the GFSC, allowing the business to extend its range of regulated professional consultancy services.

Heather Adamson, Head of Fiduciary at Ince Consulting (Gibraltar), commented: “I am thrilled that we have received authorisation to increase our services available to high-net-worth and financial services clients. In addition to servicing traditional private clients, as a professional trustee, we are now able to act as councillor to Gibraltar Foundations which are useful vehicles in the developing decentralised blockchain space. With the new services we can leverage the team’s full range of expertise, in order to provide a more holistic offer to existing and new clients.”

The new fund administration services include the set-up and establishment of fund structures, Net Asset Valuation preparation, preparation of financial statements, investor on-boarding and transfer agency, regulatory reporting including AIFMD, FATCA, CRS, authorisation of payments and back office support.

Commenting on the approval, Mark Tantam, Ince’s Global Head of Consulting, said: “The licensing approval to provide an ever-greater range of consultancy services is yet another example of how Ince is investing in and increasing its world leading offer to clients. Gibraltar is a key market for us and I look forward to delivering this new set of services to new and existing high-net-worth and financial services clients in the region.”

Gibraltar has a strong history in fiduciary services, welcomed by its competitive tax regime and business minded policymakers. The fund regime provides versatile options from private funds to fully regulated vehicles for both professional and retail investors.