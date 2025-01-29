The Growing Future of Gibraltar: Plans for 2025 and Beyond

Gibraltar has already set the stage for a prosperous future. While many countries are downsizing services or departments, Gibraltar is expanding its cultural and business horizons across all sectors. The Europa Group reports on these exciting developments.

A Gateway to Growth

Situated at the southern tip of Spain, Gibraltar is a self-governing British overseas territory uniquely positioned as the gateway to both Africa and Europe. With over 10 million arrivals in 2023, Gibraltar’s strategic location has bolstered its tourism and financial services sectors, making it the second most prosperous territory if compared with countries in the European Union.

To secure its long-term economic prospects, Gibraltar is planning and has already started implementing growth initiatives that will further develop its services across all its sectors.

Gibraltar is thinking globally for 2025 and beyond as it is actively courting business and tourists from across the 56-country Commonwealth of Nations and obtaining interest and investment from as far afield as India, Vietnam and Australia.

Growing Financial Services

The Gibraltar limited liability company popularity is forecast to continue to grow in 2025 due to its ability to weather the storms of economic uncertainty and evolution. It is simple yet adaptable, and remains the enduring choice for businesspeople worldwide.

Gibraltar continues to offer a well-regulated, internationally cooperative and transparent financial jurisdiction with access to financial markets, including the right to access the UK market in financial services.

Gibraltar is already the domicile of choice for many financial services including family offices, funds, limited companies, investment management and insurance companies, and will focus growth in these sectors fostering innovation in financial services.

Growing Government Support for New Business

Many successful startups and new companies begin their journeys in Gibraltar. With Gibraltar often being referred to as a “launchpad” for successful startups. In 2024, the jurisdiction provided a more supportive environment for start-ups and new entrepreneurs with the Gibraltar Government offering a more business-friendly environment and streamlined interaction with all government departments.

The Government of Gibraltar is to further build on this supportive business reputation for the coming years.

Growing Port and Cruise Sector

Gibraltar welcomed over 300,000 cruise passengers in 2023. This number is expected to rise significantly with the completion of a new cruise terminal. In 2024 there were 84 inaugural cruise ship calls to Gibraltar. There is an expected 40% increase in overall cruise calls for 2025. Marine fuel calls have also increased by 6.3% that was recorded in 2023. Gibraltar will continue to promote its deep seaport as an attractive and convenient port of call with more merchant vessels and superyachts planned for arrival this year and for 2026.

Growing Online Gaming Industry

A study on the global growth of the online gambling & betting market for 2024-2030 suggests that the current market size is $65 billion and is estimated to reach $153 billion by 2030. Gibraltar continues to be a key player in this sector. The territory is committed to expanding its role as a hub for online gaming, attracting new businesses and fostering growth in this lucrative sector.

Growing Imports and Exports

In the year ending March 2024, trade between Gibraltar and the UK reached £7.1 billion, an increase of £105 million from the previous year. Gibraltar plans to build on this momentum, continuing to grow its import and export sectors for 2025.

Growing the MICE Sector.

“MICE” refer to meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions and Gibraltar is becoming a sought-after destination for hosting such events. The Cruise Lines International Association Symposium and the Islands Data Governance Forum, already hosted by Gibraltar, has set the stage for further expansion into this sector. With new hotels opening in 2025 and 2026, Gibraltar is poised to attract even more international conventions.

Growing International Festivals

Gibraltar has always promoted diversity and currently celebrates a variety of international festivals and events including, dance, literary, comedy, drama, wine, food, music, and art. Marketing campaigns are in full swing to ensure these international festivals continue to grow for 2025 and beyond.

A Gateway of Growth

Gibraltar’s roadmap for 2025 emphasises growth across all sectors. From financial services to tourism, online gaming, trade, and cultural festivals, Gibraltar is building a future defined by opportunity and prosperity.

For 2025 and beyond, Gibraltar’s focus can be summed up in one word: growth.

Kind Reminder: Increase in Late Filing Penalties for Companies

Gibraltar legislation has enacted increases in tax filing measures that you should be aware of to avoid. These penalties are being significantly increased for companies, particularly for those classed as medium or large.

On 1 January 2025 the late filing penalties legislation for companies which was originally published in 2022, came into effect.

The penalties that applied up to 2024 were £50 for late filing, an additional £300 for late filing by more than three months, and an additional £500 for late filing by more than six months. These have now changed.

The increased penalties for companies are:

For further information to the size of a company defined in Schedule 9 of the Companies Act 2014, click here within our Frequently Asked Questions on Accounts and Tax Returns

How do I Avoid Penalties?

Make sure all Europa Trust Company Ltd fees are paid on time (invoices are payable on presentation) and that we have all the relevant information to prepare the Tax Return and file it at the Tax Office.

Now is the Time to Work with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Limited is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for 40 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

If you are thinking of changing your company management, Contact us today to find out how we can help you.