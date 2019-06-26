The Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association’s (GFIA) Annual General Meeting took place on 25 June 2019 at the Finance Centre.

Chairman’s Report

James Lasry (Hassan International Law Firm) opened the meeting and welcomed all members. He discussed the accomplishments made over the past 12 months and reaffirmed GFIA’s intentions and goals going forward.

2018 / 2019 Accomplishments:

In its effort to promote Gibraltar and support the continuing education and engagement in the industry of its members and interested parties GFIA offered 16 events throughout the year. These include trainings and seminars, breakfasts and dinners with key players in the industry and the creation of working groups to encourage awareness of where we stand and where we heading to, creative thinking and growth of all sectors involved.

Strengthening of the relationship with its members.

In November 2018 Aaron Payas held a meeting with the EIF Directors to discuss the main challenges of this sector. As a result of ongoing discussions with GFSC, the EIF Director fees were reduced from £1,500 to £450 for the directors with no active funds with the balance being payable upon resume of their work

Mr. Lasry thanked once again the Hon Albert Isola (Minister for Financial Services and Gaming), James Tipping (Financial Centre Director), Paul Astengo (Senior Executive) Tim Haynes (Financial Services and Gaming Representative in London) for their help and continuous support.

Alliance with the Gibraltar Association for New Technologies (GANT) and the Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) to provide members of the three Associations to benefit from a crosssectoral collaboration striving to a common purpose.

Goals for 2019 / 2020

Mr. Lasry reaffirmed GFIA’s commitment towards the funds and investments sector in Gibraltar and its promotion on an international level.

The Executive Board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss the activities which will be provided to the community throughout the coming term.

Mr. Lasry concluded by reminding again that despite the uncertainty that the near future presents GFIA will strive to promote a new positive identity of Gibraltar to ensure the industry will work on a larger scale.

Executive Committee

GFIA is proud to announce the Executive Board has been reconfirmed for the upcoming year with few changes to the group. Aaron Payas and David Diez de Artazcoz have stepped down from the position and GFIA now welcomes to the Board Tim Rickson of Bank J Safra, Allan Sene of Atlantic Capital Ltd and Patricia Linares of PWC.

2019 / 2020 Board of Executives:

Chairman James Lasry Hassans International Law Firm

Deputy Chairman Jay Gomez Triay & Triay Lawyers

Treasurer Faith Howe EY Ltd

Secretary Heather Adamson Juno Services

Head of Marketing Yan Delgado Hyperion Wealth Management

Head of Training Allan Sene Atlantic Capital Ltd

Membership Secretary Moe Cohen RSM (Gibraltar) Ltd

Board Member Benjy Cuby Finsbury Trust Ltd

Board Member Jonathan Garcia Isolas LLP

Board Member Derek Baglietto Turicum Private Bank

Board Member Tim Rickson Bank J Safra Sarasin

Board Member Patricia Linares PWC Gibraltar

For further information kindly contact info@gfia.gi or T +350 200 64740 / M +350 579 94000