The Europa Group’s Re-certifications for ISO and Social Responsibility for 2020

The Europa Group ISO Certifications

The Europa group is proud to announce that after voluntarily undergoing an annual audit of its management and process systems, it has once again been re-certified with two ISO certifications. Europa Trust Company Ltd reports on what ISO is, what certifications the Group has maintained and what this means for clients.

The International Organisation for Standardisation, known as ISO, is an international standard-setting body founded in 1947. It is the world’s largest developer of voluntary, international standards. It facilitates world trade by providing common proprietary, industrial and commercial global standards between nations. There are currently 162 member countries.

Since 2007, the Europa Group has voluntarily committed to the ISO standards of 27001 Information Security Management Systems and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. Each year, the Europa Group is subjected to an onsite assessment to measure its internal procedures and adherence to the strict international regulations.

Last month, the Europa Group underwent its ISO audit. The Group successfully maintained its certifications and has been re-certified to the ISO standards across its business scope and continues to be certified in ISO 27001 (ISO 27001:2013) and ISO 9001 (ISO 9001:2015). The group is the only fiduciary company in Gibraltar with these two ISO certifications.

ISO 9001 is an international business standard that specifies an effective way for organisations to manage the quality of the services and products they supply. ISO 27001 is an information security standard to bring information security (threats, risks, vulnerabilities and impacts) under an organsised and manageable control.

“The Europa Team is immensely proud to have maintained certification on not one but two of the ISO standards for another year!” said The Europa Group’s Brett Dale Bridge, Director of Business Development.

The standards also serve to safeguard consumers and the end-users of products and services, ensuring that certified products and services conform to the minimum standards set internationally.

“The certifications give our clients and intermediaries additional confidence in our services, as our standards are internationally measured by an independent, global third-party organisation,” continued Brett Dale Bridge.

The re-certification has come as an early Birthday present for the Group which celebrated 34 years in Gibraltar this December.

The Group’s clients can continue to look forward to another exciting year of excellent standards and service from the Europa Team.

Social Responsibility for 2020

The Europa Group supported the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) as part of the Group’s social responsibility for 2019. Next year, the Group will again continue to support the foundation’s important environmental and conservation work as part of its social responsibility for 2020.

Social Responsibility is whereby businesses make a meaningful, positive contribution to the development of society.

SANCCOB is a registered, non-profit organisation whose primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations through the rescue, rehabilitation and release of ill, injured, abandoned and oiled seabirds. The foundation focuses on the endangered African penguin. As part of supporting the foundation’s “Adopt a Penguin” programme, several years ago, the Europa team “adopted” and named a new-born endangered African Penguin, “Douglas”.

With the assistance of volunteers and sponsorship from companies such as the Europa Group, the organisation provides food, medicine and care to rehabilitate penguins and seabirds back to the wild. Because of SANCCOB’s important conservation work with seabirds, and Douglas’s healthy growth, the Europa Team decided to continue supporting the foundation as part of the its social responsibility for 2020.

The Europa Group contributes to various local and international charitable organisations that share our values and goals as part of our social responsibility.These have included the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, and Baby STEPPs. Learn more about our values and social responsibilities on our website found here.