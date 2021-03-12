The EU Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCA) – the road ahead in Europe?

Dear Friends,

Join Ernest and Ana from XReg Consulting on the 24th March at 10am for their webinar on ‘The EU Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation – the road ahead in Europe?’

The European Commission adopted its Digital Finance Package on 24 September 2020 and includes, among several significant new strategies and proposals, a proposed Regulation on crypto-assets, the Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCA). MiCA will bring within the scope of regulation all crypto-assets not already covered by EU financial services legislation and will be directly applicable throughout the EEA, superseding any national regimes relating to crypto-assets.

The proposed Regulation brings forth a comprehensive and stringent framework that focuses primarily on the issuance of crypto-assets and the provision of crypto-asset services.

MiCA will have a profound impact on crypto-assets, both in the EU and across the world.

We hope to see you at this event. Please feel free to pass on or to share on your social media pages. Thank you in advance.

Price: £35 for GFIA, GACO & GBA Members; £50 for non-members (Invoices for the event will be sent separately by email once you have registered.)

REGISTER