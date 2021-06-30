The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) are delighted to announce a collaboration aimed at strengthening the culture, integrity and professionalism of financial services markets and practitioners.

The confirmation will mean that reciprocal arrangements will be in place for members of both organisations to access mutual qualifications, membership and continuing professional development (CPD) content.

GFIA (Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association) is a non-profit organization. It was formed in 1996 under the original name GASIM (Gibraltar Association of Stockbrokers and Investment Managers) which was renamed in 2009 to include Fund Managers. GFIA’s membership today is comprised of Stockbrokers, Law Firms, Banks, Audit Firms, Investment Managers, Fund Managers & Administrators as well as individuals involved in the financial sector in Gibraltar.

Since 2010, the CISI has been working with the Gibraltarian financial services community with a growing membership of almost 200. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) confirmed in 2018 the CISI Level 4 Investment Advice Diploma compliant for advisors to meet the ESMA knowledge and competence guidelines. These guidelines ensure consumer protection by setting minimum competency for finance firm staff and cover qualifications, continuing professional development (CPD) and business ethics standards.

Jay Gomez, GFIA Chairman (right) said: “We are delighted to have come to an300621JayGomezGFIA agreement with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments (CISI). We place a great amount of importance on the training and professional development of our membership, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that Gibraltar continues to deliver the best possible service and products to its clients. I am very thankful to our Executive Committee for the huge amount of work undertaken by them to deliver quality training. This agreement with CISI will allow GFIA members to benefit from access to CISI training and events and perfectly complements the suite of training already delivered to our members by GFIA.”

The CISI qualifications are available via self-study using workbooks and e-learning, with computer based and narrative exam testing available at Bleak House Training Institute, Europa Point, or via remote invigilation from any location of choice.

Kevin Moore Chartered FCSI, Director of Global Business Development at CISI said “We are very pleased to enter into an agreement with Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA). It is a natural step for our organisations to collaborate and add value for our members in Gibraltar. We very much look forward to running joint events and creating CPD content together”.

For more information please feel free to contact Angela Almeida or Bua Malamalatabua coordinators of GFIA.