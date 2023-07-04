Tax Partner Grahame Jackson receives Fellowship status of the CIOT

Grahame Jackson, Tax Partner at Hassans, has been made the only Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) based in Gibraltar.

The CIOT is the senior professional body in the United Kingdom concerned solely with all aspects of taxation. Founded in 1930, it sets the highest standards of excellence and integrity. It operates two major qualifications, the Chartered Tax Adviser and the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation. There are two routes to Fellowship, either by becoming a CTA first and then submitting a dissertation or alternatively by the direct route which does not require becoming a CTA but does require one to demonstrate, by the submission of a unified body of published works, a level and quality of scholarship suitable to a top level professional qualification. Grahame followed this direct route to Fellowship.

The CIOT has over 19,000 CTA qualified members, with just 370 Fellows in total and only 188 in active practice, of which just 20 are based outside of the UK.

Grahame’s route to becoming a highly accredited and legal directory lauded practitioner has been far from routine. After leaving university with his first degree (reading English & Philosophy at Keele) in 1993, Grahame ran his family’s printing business for nine years before moving to Gibraltar. He joined Hassans’ associated company management arm, Line Management Services Limited (now Line Group) in 2002 as a Company Administrator, before moving to Hassans in 2004. He began training to be a solicitor in 2004 attending the College of Law and Northumbria University.

Since qualification, Grahame has built a loyal high net worth and major corporates client base. He was made Partner in 2015 and in 2020, completed the Chartered Institute of Taxation’s Advanced Diploma in International Taxation (ADIT). Grahame shares his extensive knowledge of international tax with an impressive following on his internationally successful podcast series, International Tax Bites, and is also Chairman of the Gibraltar Association of Tax Advisers (GATA).

James Levy, Senior Partner, commented:

“Our warmest congratulations to Grahame, he is a highly talented and competent lawyer and a globally respected tax professional, who we are fortunate to have as part of the Hassans’ family. He is a shining example of where hard work and dedication can get you.”