Tax Agreement with Spain now in force

A historic moment

On the 4th of March 2019 the United Kingdom and Spain signed an agreement on tax matters in respect of Gibraltar and Spain. This has been described as a historic moment, being the first international treaty signed between the UK and Spain on Gibraltar since the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713. The text of the Agreement was included in Gibraltar’s Income Tax Act 2010 on 28th February 2021.

The full text of the Agreement in English can be accessed here. The Agreement in Spanish as published by the Boletín Oficial del Estado in Spain can be accessed here.

The Agreement paves the way for Spain removing Gibraltar from its list of tax havens (paraíso fiscales). There are of course differing opinions on the likelihood of that happening, nevertheless it is a real possibility.

When does it apply?

The Agreement was ratified by both the United Kingdom and Spain in March 2021 and therefore under the terms of the agreement it is now in force. However, many of the provisions of the Agreement do not take effect until the start of the tax year following entry into force. The Gibraltar tax year starts on the 1st of July, and the Spanish tax year on the 1st of January.

What’s in it?

The Agreement focuses on four areas:

Residency rules for individuals

Residency rules for entities

Double taxation relief

Exchange of information, access to information and administrative assistance between the tax authorities.

Residency rules for individuals

“Residency” in this context refers to tax resident – as opposed to the use of the word for other purposes, for example, immigration or civil status.

The position before the Agreement applies is:

You are tax resident in Gibraltar if you meet the criteria for this set out in Gibraltar’s legislation, and

You are resident in Spain if you meet the criteria for that set out in Spain’s legislation.

As a result, it is not uncommon for someone to be tax resident in both places, the most obvious example being cross-border workers. In such a case, the agreement once in effect will determine in which one jurisdiction – either Spain or Gibraltar – the individual is resident.

Residency rules – before applying the Agreement

Someone is tax resident in Gibraltar if they are either:

Present in Gibraltar in at least 183 days in a tax year (i.e., year ended 30th June), or

Present in Gibraltar in one of three consecutive tax years, where they are present in Gibraltar in more than 300 days over those three years.

Someone is tax resident in Spain if they:

Spend more than 183 days in Spain during the calendar year. Temporary absences are included in the count, except when tax residence in another country can be proven

Or, they have Spain as their main centre of business, professional or economic interests

In addition, unless one can provide evidence to the contrary, there is a presumption that one is resident in Spain if one’s spouse (unless legally separated) or dependent children of minority age have their habitual abode in Spain.

Implications of being tax resident in Spain

The main significance of being resident in Spain is that it makes one taxable there on a worldwide basis.

For cross frontier workers, Spain will normally give double tax relief for Gibraltar tax paid on earnings in Gibraltar – so the same income should not be taxed twice. However:

Spain’s tax rates are higher than in Gibraltar.

Income such as capital gains and savings income is not taxable in Gibraltar, but is taxable in Spain

There is no inheritance tax or equivalent in Gibraltar, but there is in Spain

Spain imposes wealth tax; Gibraltar does not.

There are complex requirements for the disclosure of certain overseas assets held or controlled by Spanish residents (the infamous Modelo 720), with huge penalties for non-disclosure and even in the case of innocent errors.

As discussed further below, under the Agreement there can be consequences for a Gibraltar company if it is managed or beneficially owned by a majority of individuals who are resident in Spain.

Residency rules under the Agreement

Under the Agreement, an individual is resident according to each jurisdiction’s domestic laws. The Agreement does not change those laws. So, if you are not resident in Spain under existing Spanish laws, then this Agreement does not change that.

If the domestic laws in Spain and Gibraltar would treat you as being resident in both Spain and Gibraltar, then four additional factors are looked at. This is the “tie-breaker” test, which works as follows. Firstly, if an individual meets one or more of the following conditions (quoted directly from the Agreement), then they are resident in Spain:

A. They spend over 183 overnight stays of the calendar year in Spain. In determining the count of overnight stays, sporadic absences in neither Spain nor Gibraltar shall be added to the time where these individuals spend the majority of their overnight stays;

B. If their spouse (from whom they are not legally separated) or the natural person with whom a similar relationship has been established, and/or any dependent ascendants or descendants, resides or reside habitually in Spain;

C. The only permanent home at their disposal is in Spain;

D. Two-thirds of their net assets, determined pursuant to Spanish Tax legislation, whether held directly or indirectly, are located in Spain.

If none of these four conditions are met, then the presumption is still that an individual is resident in Spain – unless they can provide reliable evidence that:

(a) they have a permanent home for their exclusive use in Gibraltar and

(b) remain in Gibraltar over 183 days.

These “tie-breaker” rules are without much doubt one-sided. However, these conditions only kick-in when someone would already be regarded as resident in Spain under existing rules. It does not pull anyone into Spanish residence who was not already regarded as resident there.

The above applies as from the tax year commencing on or after the date of entry into force of the agreement. So, having been ratified in March 2021, the above should be applied in Spain from 1st January 2022 onwards.

Moving residency

Non-Spanish nationals who move to Gibraltar will remain resident in Spain for the rest of the year in which the change is made and for the four subsequent tax (i.e., calendar) years. This does not apply to:

those that spend less than one complete year in Spain

or to registered Gibraltarians that spend less than four year in Spain.

This provision does not apply until the tax year commencing on or after the date of entry into force of the agreement. So this should apply to non-Spanish nationals who move from Spain to Gibraltar from 1st January 2022 onwards.

Spanish nationals who move – or moved – their residency to Gibraltar after 4th March 2019 – the date the Agreement was signed – will remain tax residents of Spain.

Category 2 and HEPSS

The agreement states that “special tax residency schemes” for High Net Worth Individuals, Category 2 Individuals and High Executives Possessing Specialist Skills (“HEPSS”) “of itself” will not constitute proof of tax residency for the purposes of the Agreement.

This does not mean that such individuals cannot be resident in Gibraltar (and not in Spain); it just re-affirms that they will be subject to the same rules as everyone else, based on days present in Gibraltar.

Double tax relief

The Agreement simply states that “The competent authorities shall eliminate, where relevant, double taxation pursuant to the provisions of their domestic law.” In other words, there should be no change – where someone is resident in Spain and works in Gibraltar, they are taxable in Spain on their worldwide income, but should be given a credit in respect of the tax they pay on their earnings in Gibraltar.

The Agreement does not appear to change anything in terms of the “taxing rights” of the Gibraltar tax authorities over individuals working in Gibraltar – nor the other way around, for the relatively few Gibraltar residents who work in Spain.

Exchange of information

The agreement commits Gibraltar to the exchange of information, including the below:

The automatic annual provision of information on workers registered in Gibraltar as residents of Spain (and vice-versa in the case of what Spain is required to provide). The information exchange under the Agreement is restricted to “workers” who are defined as those who reside within 80km of Gibraltar. This has effectively already been taking place under EU Council Directive 2011/16/EU. Where an employee working in Gibraltar has their address elsewhere in the EU, their salary details from tax year 2015/15 onwards will have been sent automatically to the corresponding overseas tax authority (i.e., in most cases, the Spanish tax authorities).

Information on a six-monthly basis on vessels, aircraft and motor vehicles registered in Gibraltar to Spanish tax residents.

Direct and free access to the Registrar of Companies in Gibraltar and to the Land Registry.

Direct access to beneficial ownership information as is public, or on request to the Commissioner of Income Tax on companies, partnerships or foundations.

Direct access to beneficial ownership information as is public, or on request to the Commissioner of Income Tax on settlors, trustees, beneficiaries, assets of trusts, when the settlors, trustees, protectors or beneficiaries are tax resident in Spain, or the assets of a trust are located in Spain Equivalent information-sharing measures to those adopted by the EU for taxation or anti-money laundering purposes are to be maintained beyond Brexit (i.e., “dynamic alignment”).

Administrative cooperation

The agreement provides for:

Simultaneous tax examinations (described by OECD guidance as “an arrangement by two or more countries to examine simultaneously and independently, each on its territory, the tax affairs of taxpayers (or a taxpayer) in which they have a common or related interest with a view to exchanging any relevant information which they so obtain”)

Participation in tax examinations abroad (such that a Spanish tax official could take part in a tax examination in Gibraltar, and vice-versa. Again this is something on which the OECD issues guidance)

Providing assistance with collection of tax debts

Serving or transfer of documents.

Companies and other legal entities

The Agreement contains provisions which may result in Gibraltar companies being considered tax resident in Spain – and therefore taxable there – in certain circumstances.

Under the Agreement, if an entity meets any of the following conditions the entity is resident in Spain:

(i) The majority of the assets, whether directly or indirectly owned, are located in Spain or consist of rights that may or must be exercised in Spain;

(ii) The majority of the income accrued in a calendar year derives from sources in Spain, pursuant to article 13 of the codifying legislation of the Non-resident Income Tax Act of the Spanish tax legislation as may be amended from time to time;

(iii) The majority of the natural persons in charge of effective management are tax resident in Spain;

(iv) The majority of the interests in the capital or equity, voting or profit-sharing rights are under the direct or indirect control of either natural persons who are tax residents in Spain or legal persons, entities and other legal structures or arrangements linked to tax residents in Spain.

Grandfathering rule

There is an exception to the last two paragraphs above, (iii) and (iv), that, broadly-speaking, applies to entities that were already genuinely trading in Gibraltar with real substance.

More precisely, (iii) and (iv) do not apply to an entity that was incorporated in Gibraltar before 16 November 2018 and that at 31 December 2018, when conditions (iii) or (iv) are met, satisfies all of the following:

has a fixed place of business through which the business is wholly or partly carried on in Gibraltar with an adequate number of employees, with the necessary qualifications and an adequate amount of operating expenditure with regards the core income generating activities;

is effectively subject to and pays Corporation Tax in Gibraltar on its profits at the prevailing rate in accordance with Gibraltarian tax legislation (presently 10% or 20%);

has for the period between the date of its incorporation and the 31 December 2018, operated in or from Gibraltar and has done so without interruption or a change in its trade since 1st January 2011;

has more than 75% of its income in respect of the financial year immediately preceding the 31 December 2018, accruing in and deriving from sources in Gibraltar in accordance with Gibraltarian tax legislation as may be amended from time to time; and

has less than the following incomes in respect of the financial year immediately preceding the 31 December 2018 from sources in Spain in accordance with Article 13 of the codifying legislation of the Non-resident Income Tax Act of the Spanish tax legislation as may be amended from time to time: A. 5% for a legal person, entity and other legal structure or arrangement whose annual turnover exceeds €6m. B. 10% for a legal person, entity and other legal structure or arrangement whose annual turnover exceeds €3m but does not exceed €6m; C. 15% for a legal person, entity and other legal structure or arrangement whose annual turnover does not exceed €3m.

“Annual turnover” above includes turnover of any related party, as defined in accordance with International Accounting Standard 24 on Related Parties. This definition appears to go beyond only group companies, as it would include any companies with a common director.

The Agreement states that in applying the exception to paragraphs (iii) and (iv) above, the Gibraltar tax authorities shall provide the Spanish tax authorities with a list of entities to which this exception applies, by 31 March 2020.

Impact of company residency rules

The significance of a company being tax resident in Spain is that it would then be subject to Spanish taxation.

We have no reason to believe that the Gibraltar tax authorities would lose their right to tax such companies’ profits from activities in Gibraltar. The company would be liable for tax in Spain, but it should be able to claim tax relief of any tax paid or payable in Gibraltar.

Corporate tax is generally levied in Spain at a rate of 25%, compared to Gibraltar’s rate of 10% for most companies.

It seems likely that most companies that would fall into categories (i) or (ii) above, i.e., with underlying assets in Spain or with Spanish-source income, are already going to have an actual or potential exposure to Spanish tax either for their company or a subsidiary. However, this exposure to tax would have been only in respect of the assets or income in question, rather than for their entity as a whole.

Further, due to the fact that indirect ownership of assets in Spain can trigger Spanish residency, Spanish assets of a subsidiary could pull companies above that subsidiary into Spanish tax residency.

Management and owners of Gibraltar companies need to consider whether their directors or ultimate owners are resident in Spain.

Trustees, settlors and any other interested parties in a trust need to consider whether the trustees are resident in Spain.

All of the above need to consider the impact that the ownership of assets in Spain could have – not only on the entity owning the asset – but on any other entities further up the structure.

When do the rules for residence of entities apply?

Once both parties have ratified the agreement, the agreement will be in force.

Similar to the provisions for the residence of individuals, once in force, the rules on residency of entities apply from the start of the next tax year in the relevant jurisdiction.

That would depend on the financial year of the relevant entity. For example, given the ratification by both Spain and the UK in March 2021, these rules should be applied by Spain to a company with a 31 December year-end as from 1st January 2022.

Joint Coordination Committee

A Joint Coordination Committee is to be formed by authorities designated by the parties to the agreement.

The Committee is to supervise and coordinate the cooperation activities set out in the agreement.