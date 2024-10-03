Tania Aguilar, CEO, Clubhouse Gibraltar, Joins the International Faculty for Clubhouse Development

Tania Aguilar, CEO of Clubhouse Gibraltar, has been appointed as a member of Clubhouse International’s ‘Faculty for Clubhouse Development’, a distinguished position that underscores her expertise and dedication to the Clubhouse model. This role, earned through a rigorous application and training process, reflects her commitment to enhancing the quality and effectiveness of Clubhouses worldwide. The Faculty for Clubhouse Development is the group of members and staff who comprise the consulting/accrediting body of Clubhouse International.

In her capacity as a faculty member, Tania will continue to lead Clubhouse Gibraltar while also evaluating and accrediting other Clubhouses across the globe. With 344 Clubhouses in operation internationally, her role will involve assessing these organizations against the International Standards to help them attain Clubhouse International Accreditation, a prestigious designation that signifies excellence in program delivery for members, families, and stakeholders.

The accreditation process, which typically spans 6-12 months, provides multiple benefits: it assures the quality of programs, supports funding and fundraising initiatives, enhances awareness of strengths and areas for improvement, and serves as a strategic tool for ongoing development. The process includes a comprehensive self-study, a site visit by the International Faculty, and the preparation of a final report, culminating in a determination of accreditation status.

Clubhouse Gibraltar achieved a three-year full accreditation in June 2023, an accomplishment that has driven Tania to further improve services for its members.

Tania is scheduled to conduct her first accreditation visit in Sweden this November. During this visit, she will gather best practices to enhance support for individuals with mental health challenges in Gibraltar. She will also assist this clubhouse in achieving an important award. The expenses for these trips are covered by Clubhouse International, and these experiences will undoubtedly enrich Clubhouse Gibraltar. Each Clubhouse has its own unique culture and offers a wealth of experience that cannot be learned from a textbook.

Clubhouses are work-oriented programs that provide hope and opportunities for individuals with a history of mental illness to reach their full potential. The Clubhouse philosophy is rooted in the belief that recovery from serious mental illness is achievable through meaningful work and social support.

We are very proud and honoured that Tania’s skills have been recognised by Clubhouse International and that she will continue to put Clubhouse Gibraltar on the map.