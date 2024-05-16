Taking Flight: New Gibraltar Aviation Registry

New Gibraltar Aviation Registry

Gibraltar will be establishing its own, independent, aircraft register later this year after a new Civil Aviation Act was recently passed in the Gibraltar Parliament. The Europa Group reports on the proposed registry, the authority and the business advantages a new aircraft registry can bring.

An aircraft register will soon be a reality on the Rock this year, following legislation passed in the March session of the Gibraltar parliament. The Civil Aviation Act and the Civil Aviation Authority Act, will establish a Gibraltar aircraft register and an Authority. The Authority will separate the regulating of civil aviation from the Government.

Similar to vehicle registration, where a car must be registered and meet MOT standards, aircraft owners must also register their aircraft with a governing body. Anyone who owns an aircraft must register their aircraft with a state. That state is then responsible for the oversight of the maintenance and the operation of that particular aircraft.

Aircraft registries already exist for small states and Crown Dependencies and the Gibraltar registry initially plans to register private aircraft before transitioning to register and cover commercial aircraft.

Will There be High Standards for the Registry?

The Authority will be dedicated to upholding stringent standards within Gibraltar’s registry. This commitment involves maintaining meticulous records, registers, and programs in strict accordance with the standards set forth by the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation. Furthermore, the Authority will fully comply with the Chicago Convention, the regulations of Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority, and other pertinent international obligations, ensuring a robust and reliable regulatory framework.

Will there be the Advantages for Gibraltar?

The Gibraltar Aviation Registry aims to have advantages which distinguish it from other registries. The main advantages focus on rapid services and turnaround times, particularly regarding changes, renewals or amendments. These services will be quicker than other jurisdictions with the Gibraltar registry following British law.

The Authority will be independent to the Gibraltar Government, which adds value to the registry.

The service-oriented registry will elevate Gibraltar’s international jurisdiction profile, placing Gibraltar in an advantageous position. This new position will attract new strands of business and be an income stream for a variety of industries including lawyers, aircraft maintenance inspectors, insurance companies and banks, all of which allow new business development and employment in Gibraltar and beyond.

The Europa Group is looking forward to engaging with clients and partners in developing this new area of business. Register on the Rock!

