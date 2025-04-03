Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust Donates £1,000 to Assadaka Association for Down Syndrome in Tangier

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has donated £1,000 to the Assadaka Association for Down Syndrome Children and Adults in Tangier, reinforcing its commitment to supporting charitable causes in Gibraltar and Morocco.

This contribution is part of the Trust’s broader philanthropic efforts, made possible through successful fundraising activities. The Association has previously supported initiatives such as Caring for Gibraltar, 100% Mamans for single mothers in Tangier, the Attawasol Association of Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier, and the Assadaka Association of Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier.

The Trust extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Gibraltar community and its trustees for their unwavering support in making initiatives like this possible.

Upcoming Fundraising Event – Flag Day

To continue supporting these vital causes, the Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust is organizing a Flag Day fundraising event on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Location: The Piazza, ICC, and Morrisons

Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

The public is encouraged to participate and contribute to the Trust’s ongoing charitable efforts.

For more information or to support the Trust’s initiatives, please contact:

Steven Peter Marin

+350 58009047

Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust Secretary