Strait of Gibraltar Association organises FLAG DAY a Fundraising event

Join us for a great cause!

Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust (RN328) is organising a FLAG DAY to raise funds for the charities that we support, and we need your support. Your donation can make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.

The event will be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 at the ICC, Piazza, and Morrisons from 08:30am to 6:00pm.

The monies raised will be in aid of:

Caring For Gibraltar 100% Maman for Single Mothers in Tangier, Morocco Deaf children School: Attawassol Association for the Education, Teaching and Qualification of Hearing-Impaired Children (Sinwane Centre) in Tangier, Morocco. Down Syndrome: Assadaka (Friendship) Association for Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier, Morocco. Strait of Gibraltar Association´s earthquake relief efforts.

Please note that you will be able to donate to our Trust from 13/03/2024 to 01/05/2024 by dialling 8611 from any Gibtelecom landline and mobile number

** Disclaimer: CALLS COST £1

** CONNECTION FEE: Nil

** PLEASE SEEK BILLPAYER’S PERMISSION PRIOR TO CALLING

Thank you for your generosity and support! and we hope to see you there!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Henry Sacramento

+350 56734000

Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust Trustee