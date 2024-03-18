Strait of Gibraltar Association organises FLAG DAY a Fundraising event
Join us for a great cause!
Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust (RN328) is organising a FLAG DAY to raise funds for the charities that we support, and we need your support. Your donation can make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.
The event will be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 at the ICC, Piazza, and Morrisons from 08:30am to 6:00pm.
The monies raised will be in aid of:
- Caring For Gibraltar
- 100% Maman for Single Mothers in Tangier, Morocco
- Deaf children School: Attawassol Association for the Education, Teaching and Qualification of Hearing-Impaired Children (Sinwane Centre) in Tangier, Morocco.
- Down Syndrome: Assadaka (Friendship) Association for Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier, Morocco.
- Strait of Gibraltar Association´s earthquake relief efforts.
Please note that you will be able to donate to our Trust from 13/03/2024 to 01/05/2024 by dialling 8611 from any Gibtelecom landline and mobile number
** Disclaimer: CALLS COST £1
** CONNECTION FEE: Nil
** PLEASE SEEK BILLPAYER’S PERMISSION PRIOR TO CALLING
Thank you for your generosity and support! and we hope to see you there!
For media inquiries, please contact:
Henry Sacramento
+350 56734000
Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust Trustee