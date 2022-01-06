Sixteenth Cultural Exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco.

Online streaming with Miss Jayne Wink Chairperson of Caring for Gibraltar Trust, and trustee of Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust. On Tuesday 11/01/2022 at 6pm Gibraltar time, on our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation

In conjunction with our cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco, the Strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association is pleased to announce the live streaming of an interview with Miss Jayne Wink. Massage Therapist, Former Civil Servant in The Department of Labour and Social Security, Expert child mediator, and safeguarding children, Chairperson of Caring for Gibraltar Trust, and trustee of Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust. We will have a discussion with Miss Jayne Wink then our host Mr. Henry Sacramento will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Jayne.