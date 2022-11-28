Significant growth for Deloitte Gibraltar

This year, Deloitte in Gibraltar has made 15 promotions across its audit, assurance & advisory and tax teams and has recently welcomed four new recruits to its office.

Gavin Gafan has been promoted from Senior Manager to Associate Director. With 12 years’ experience and a qualification in International Tax from the UK’s Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIoT), Gavin is actively involved in providing cross-border tax advice from a Gibraltar perspective. He also assists clients with their local compliance obligations.

Gavin leads the firm’s private clients service offering, assisting business-owner clients with Gibraltar and international structuring, Gibraltar corporate and personal compliance, as well as providing assistance with Gibraltar immigration and residence.

He is also involved in a number of engagements which are impacted by EU law and Directives as well as the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) initiatives.

Tanya Milan was promoted to Senior Manager earlier in the year, taking on the role of Head of Compliance, HR and Operations. Tanya joined Deloitte in 2002 and has enjoyed a long-term career with the firm’s audit team spending 19 years with the firm.

Kian Smullen was also promoted to Senior Manager within the audit team. Kian joined Deloitte in January 2016 and has risen through the ranks in his six-year career with the firm.

Shweta Advani and Kayleigh Espinosa in the audit team and Graceanne Pou within the tax team were promoted to Managers.

Assistant Manager promotions at Deloitte include three tiers. Entering the Assistant Manager first grade in the audit team are Alexander Cruz, Katie Garrett and Roydon Reyes. Also promoted to the second Assistant Manager grade are Chad Gillingwater in audit and Thomas Ramagge in tax. Nicholas Capurro, Timothy Caruana, Kevin Tobias and Robin Petrie continue to progress their career, advancing to the third Assistant Manager grade in audit.

Deloitte Gibraltar has also welcomed three new recruits and one industrial placement. The trainee’s varied academic backgrounds reflect Deloitte’s diverse approach to recruitment. Graduates Adam Hawkins, Valerie Wong and Katia Requena have joined Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. In addition, Rohini Shukla joins the tax team.

Reshma Bhambhwani, Managing Partner of Deloitte in Gibraltar, said: ‘We congratulate everyone who has reached a new stage in their careers with Deloitte in Gibraltar and to our new joiners beginning their careers. The scale of the promotions and new joiners demonstrates our commitment to investing in our Gibraltar business. Deloitte is unique in that our four offshore offices are part of Deloitte UK, meaning that we have endless opportunities for career development and personal growth, as well as connecting our clients to over 22,000 professionals.