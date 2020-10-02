Become an Agent or Consultant and Set Up Your Company Remotely

With second lockdowns beginning to be enforced around the world and people facing the prospect of working from home or not working at all, now is the perfect time to start your own business.

Did you know that it is possible to set up a Gibraltar company from the comfort of your own home?

Gibraltar is a stable, safe, low tax, and compliant European financial centre where you can enjoy efficient access to an English-law justice system. Above all, it is easy to do business in Gibraltar and access other markets, particularly the UK.

Step One: Have a clear idea of the intended ownership structure and activity of your company.

Step Two: Complete our Company Application Form and email it to us.

Step Four: You provide due diligence, know your customer (KYC) information and documents (passport, confirmation of current home address, reference letter, nature of the source of income, etc).

Step Six: We issue you with an invoice that is easy for you to understand and you pay your invoice.

Step Eight: The Companies Registry issues your certificate of incorporation.

Setting up a Gibraltar company remotely is simple and straight forward!

You will receive the same expertise guiding and helping you each step of the way as if you visited us in person, with no changes in the quality service from our team. The only difference is that you can now stay on your couch at home.

Are you ready to start your Gibraltar company from the comfort of your own home?

Working with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Ltd is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for over 35 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is able to work in over 31 jurisdictions around the World and we are authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Contact us today to find out how we can help you.