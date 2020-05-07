Set Up Your Company Remotely

Gibraltar is a stable, safe, low tax, and compliant financial centre where you can enjoy efficient access to an English-law justice system. Above all, it is easy to do business in Gibraltar and access other markets, particularly the UK.

Did you know that it is possible to set up a Gibraltar company from the comfort of your own home?

Step One: Have a clear idea of the intended ownership structure and activity of your company.

Step Two: Complete our Company Application Form and email it to us.

Step Three: Our Company Administration Department checks your application form and the availability of your proposed company name.

Step Four: You provide due diligence, know your customer (KYC) information and documents (passport, confirmation of current home address, reference letter, nature of the source of income, etc).

Step Five: Our Compliance Department reviews your due diligence provided.

Step Six: We issue you with an invoice that is easy for you to understand and you pay your invoice.

Step Seven: We complete and submit company forms to the Gibraltar Company Registry.

Setting up a Gibraltar company remotely is simple and straight forward!

After 3-5 working days (24 to 48 hours, if urgent), your company is incorporated, and we email you the company documents. Originals will follow at your request.

You have the same expertise guiding and helping you each step of the way as if you visited us in person, with no changes in the quality service from our team. The only difference is that you can now stay on your couch at home.

Are you ready to start your Gibraltar company from the comfort of your own home?

