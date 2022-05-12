Russian Sanctions:Notice to Clients and Intermediaries

You will be aware that sanctions have been imposed on Russia.

Why are there Sanctions against Russia?

Countries opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have passed regulations and issued financial, trade, aircraft, shipping, and immigration sanctions against Russia. The purpose of the sanctions is to encourage Russia to cease actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of the country.

What are Sanctions?

Sanctions are penalties imposed by one country on another, to stop it from acting aggressively or breaking international law. Sanctions can be about goods, services, and individuals (including companies, banks, and other institutions). Short of going to war, sanctions are among the toughest actions international countries can take.

Do Sanctions Apply in Gibraltar? Could I be affected?

Yes and Yes. UN, UK, and EU sanctions apply to Gibraltar automatically through the Sanctions Act 2019. Gibraltar also issues its own sanctions lists. Sanctions against Russia and designated individuals apply in Gibraltar and are being enforced by the Gibraltar authorities. It is a criminal offence for you and/or your company to engage with designated individuals or provide goods or services in contravention of the sanctions.

To What Extent are You Required to Check the Parties, Ownership and Management links to Russia (or persons/entities on sanction lists)?

If you are or your company is providing services, goods or making payments to a foreign supplier, service provider, contractor or even a charity recipient (in any other part of the world), you must ensure to the fullest extent possible that there is no direct or indirect benefit to a sanctioned person or entity in the chain and you must be able to justify you have done all that is possible to ensure this.

Where can I find Guidance on the Russian Sanctions?

Guidance in relation to UK sanctions can be found via the link below.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/russia-sanctions-guidance/russia-sanctions-guidance

You must ensure that you monitor the involvement you have with Russia and Russian persons/entities to avoid falling foul of the regulations and sanctions.

This is a fluid, fast-moving situation and the sanctions lists are being updated on a daily basis. The information contained in our Notice is not legal advice and we do not offer legal advice. If you have any concerns about sanctions, you are strongly encouraged to seek legal advice. We will be happy to work with you to find an advisor.