Robert Vasquez K.C. Steps Back from Triay Lawyers as Consultant

After a distinguished career in the legal profession spanning over four decades, Robert Vasquez, a leading figure at and past partner of Triay Lawyers and in the legal profession in Gibraltar, has decided to step back from his role in the firm as a consultant, and to cease engaging in the law requiring a practising certificate.

Called to the Bar in 1976 and appointed as a Queens’s Counsel in 2012, Robert has been a pivotal figure within the legal community, demonstrating in Gibraltar and internationally an exceptional commitment to excellence and expertise throughout his career.

He joined Triay & Triay (now Triay Lawyers) in 1991 following a merger with his predecessor firm Vasquez Benady. He was active in the firm’s management and strategic progress for many years from then.

Combined with his legal career, Robert has been extensively involved in roles within various professional bodies and committees, including his tenure in the Financial Services Commission, as a member and then Chairman of the General Council of the Bar in Gibraltar, assisting to innovate and draft the Income Tax Act 2010, membership of the Commission on Democratic and Political Reform, and as a member of the Parole Board.

Senior Partner Melo Triay remarked, “Throughout his career starting with his late father, Sir Alfred J Vasquez CBE, at Vasquez & Vasquez and then Vasquez Benady, Robert has consistently and widely been lauded for providing an outstanding level of service, characterized by thoroughness, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. His step back from Triay Lawyers marks the end of an era for the firm. The members of the firm thank him and wish him well.”