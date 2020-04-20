Business as Usual
Despite the global lockdowns, for us it is very much a case of business as usual but carried out differently. People should not expect any dramatic reduction in our services levels.
New Business Continues
Remarkably, even during the lockdown, global interest in Gibraltar, Gibraltar incorporations, Gibraltar redomiciliations and Gibraltar company activity spiked sharply in the first quarter of 2020 and interest in the Europa Group continues.
Unity
There is unity between all political parties within Gibraltar and agreement to work together in order to face any challenge. This pandemic has demonstrated Gibraltar’s stability and skill in crisis management.
Please contact your relationship manager if you wish to redomicile, restructure or establish a new Gibraltar company.