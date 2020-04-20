Over the past few weeks, we have had some interesting conversations with clients, intermediaries, and friends about the current global lockdown situation and Gibraltar. Given the amount of interest, we have decided to write to you to provide some clarity because we feel it is important that people know the difference between facts and fake news.

Business as Usual

Despite the global lockdowns, for us it is very much a case of business as usual but carried out differently. People should not expect any dramatic reduction in our services levels.

New Business Continues

Remarkably, even during the lockdown, global interest in Gibraltar, Gibraltar incorporations, Gibraltar redomiciliations and Gibraltar company activity spiked sharply in the first quarter of 2020 and interest in the Europa Group continues.

Unity

There is unity between all political parties within Gibraltar and agreement to work together in order to face any challenge. This pandemic has demonstrated Gibraltar’s stability and skill in crisis management.