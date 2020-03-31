REMAIN SOCIALLY CONNECTED DESPITE PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Clubhouse Gibraltar is responding to the Covid 19 Crisis just like everyone else but they have chosen to follow the stance being used by Clubhouse International. This suggests modifying the language currently being used in the public domain and rather than implement ‘social distancing’ Clubhouses are choosing to implement a system of ‘physical distancing’ and are finding creative ways to remain ‘socially connected’ with each other.

First and foremost Clubhouse Gibraltar, like other clubhouses is a community, rather than simply being mental health programs. Clubhouse resiliency, innovation, passion and dedication have quickly led to an inspiring array of strategies and solutions to address the new reality. Members and staff may no longer be able to gather together inside the Clubhouse building, but they have shown that they will continue to support each other through this crisis. We are deeply moved and awed by the extraordinary level of care and connection that continues to hold Clubhouse communities together, despite the severe restrictions regarding physical togetherness.

Our Clubhouse building is closed – Our Clubhouse Community is open

Clubhouse Gibraltar is providing mental health support on a daily basis with a fully experienced staff team from Monday to Friday during our standard opening hours as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.00 am to 4.30pm

Tuesdays 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Fridays 9.00 am to 3.00pm