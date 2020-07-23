Relocation, Redomiciliation, Relaxation

With recent ongoing global events, Europa Trust Company Ltd has been receiving many enquiries from both companies and individuals looking for temporary or permanent relocation opportunities. We report on the process of relocation as a company and as an individual.

Relocation is defined as an individual(s) moving to a new place and establishing a home and/or work life. Redomiciliation is a process whereby a company transfers its registration from one jurisdiction (country) to another.

Many Jurisdictions that were once favoured for business have now developed less than satisfactory ratings with international regulatory bodies and some have recently become very politically unstable. Indeed, recent events have forced boards of directors to consider how well countries have handled the pandemic. Companies are now seeking stable countries to operate, manage and be registered in.

From the perspective of individuals, recent global events now require staff of many companies to work remotely. Individuals and their families no longer have to endure icy winters or overcrowded cities as it is possible to relocate their home and work life to a warmer climate with better quality of life.

Gibraltar is the perfect choice for consideration of relocation and redomiciliation. Both processes can be simple and straight forward with many advantages other than cost or tax advantages. A full list of advantages which cover both relocation and redomiliation is available on our website here.

Europa Trust Company Ltd can assist with tailored services suited to your needs. If the idea to relocate or redomicile is of interest to you or your clients, please contact a member of our team to discuss your needs further.

