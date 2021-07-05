Red Ribbon Fund Management appoints new managing director

Red Ribbon Fund Management appoints Anthony Frieze as new Managing Director to develop its product structuring services.

Anthony Frieze has been appointed as Managing Director of Red Ribbon Fund Management, which recently launched its White Label Fund Hosting Service to global fund managers.

As a former director at Dresdner Kleinwort and Deutsche Bank, Anthony Frieze has worked with some of the largest sovereign wealth funds and central banks as well as international investors across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. He brings over 35 years of experience in relationship management and as a product specialist to Red Ribbon’s new White- Label Fund service.

Anthony Frieze, MD, says “Taking Red Ribbon’s experience in structuring, regulation and reporting in White Label Funds enables asset managers to launch a cost-effective fund in as little as ten weeks.”

“We know our clients want to focus on their core skills of investment management, asset allocation and distribution, and so our fund listing service offers a fast route to market that minimises the regulatory burden of setting up a fund.”

“We welcome Anthony joining Red Ribbon as a major step forward in our ambitions for our Gibraltar-based business to build its fund hosting and listing services. Our aim is to work with global fund managers to offer Gibraltar-regulated, UK compliant funds using our local licences and expertise.” says John Sheath, Chairman of Red Ribbon.

The new Red Ribbon White Label Fund Service enablesFor . Fund managers can use the Red Ribbon White Label Fund to promote it to investors using their own brand name. It offers a hassle-free solution as the set-up, structuring, regulation, and back-office operations are managed by the listing experts at Red Ribbon.