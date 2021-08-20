Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc – Appointment of Ashesh Jani as Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Plc

Ashesh Jani, former Head of Retail Banking UK & Europe for ICICI Bank has been appointed as the CEO for Ribbon Plc. The appointment will drive forward the launch of Ribbon’s financial services platform later this year.

As a former member of ICICI Bank’s leadership team, Ashesh has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses as well as delivering results across various geographies (North America, UK, EU and India). Ashesh brings over 19 years of experience and is well versed in building stakeholder consensus to support business growth and in implementing and managing change to drive organisational performance. Ashesh has extensive experience of being a member of management committees as well as engaging with decision makers within the industry, with partner institutions, with regulators and clients.

Ashesh Jani as Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Plc said: “I am pleased to be joining Ribbon Plc as CEO and look forward to rolling out this carbon neutral digital financial service platform into the target markets. It is an exciting time to join the business and I am keen to apply the experience I have gained in the banking sector to introduce the company’s vision to the marketplace” said Ashesh Jani, newly appointed CEO for Ribbon plc.

“We are pleased to welcome Ashesh Jani as CEO of Ribbon Plc. His wealth of experience in banking serving the target markets will enable us to further develop Ribbon plc over the coming years. Ashesh shares our approach towards growing wealth in a sustainable and ethical way and has the core skill sets to deliver our strategic vision, which is to develop a 360-degree digital financial service platform for our target customers” said Suchit Punnose, Chairman of Ribbon Plc.

About Ribbon Plc

Ribbon Plc is an Indo-British, carbon neutral, digital banking platform offering Banking as a Service (BaaS) to non- resident Indians (NRIs) in the UK, global banking for resident Indians and neo banking for residents of the UK and Gibraltar. It is aimed at the increasing cross- border activities and requirements of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Resident Indians and short-term residents in the UK such as students and work permit holders. Besides banking, Ribbon will offer wealth management, life insurance, loans and mortgages; a 360-degree digital financial service offering to its customers.

Ribbon Plc is a subsidiary of Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc, which is a company following the principle of the “Triple P Bottomline” of Planet, People and Profit.

