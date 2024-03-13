Press release TLTRTR Award 2024

The 2024 Awards ceremony for The Ladies That Rock The Rock took place on Tuesday, 5th March at a glitzy Gala Dinner held at the Sunborn Hotel ahead of International Women’s Day 2024.

Organised by businesswoman Ayelet Mamo Shay, the founder of the Award Program and author of the book The Ladies That Rock The Rock, the event recognised the inspirational accomplishments of the women who have most influenced Gibraltar’s social, economic and cultural life. The winning ladies were chosen by a committee, out of hundreds of nominations submitted over the past few months.



The event brought together women and men from different backgrounds, including business leaders and community members. During the Gala dinner, guests were treated to a range of inspirational activities, including an insightful panel with some of the winning ladies moderated by Chloe Loddo, entertainment by a professional actor/acrobat, a singer, networking opportunities, a photo booth and a massive raffle with many great prizes, with some of the proceeds being donated to GibSams charity. The theme of the night was a cinematic journey that not only entertained but also enlightened and empowered the audience, as movies are powerful reflections of society.



Awards were given to seven women from across different sectors in recognition of their achievements, and Minister for Equality Christian Santos presented the awards and highlighted the importance of Inclusion and Diversity and in our society.



And the winners are:



Diversity & Inclusion Award – Nicole Byrne



Business Leader Award – Dianne Vallejo



Environmental Contribution Award – Melanie Soiza Stagnetto



Woman Entrepreneurship Award – Dominique Peñalver



Social Responsibility Award – Monique Grambow



Young Woman Leadership Award – Nicole Victor



Lifetime Achievement Award – Marielou Risso Guerrero



Commenting on the event, Ayelet Mamo Shay said:

“It’s great to see the Awards Gala Dinner growing bigger and stronger from year to year; we definitely celebrated IWD in style, and will continue to do so in the coming years as we recognise the contribution made by more great ladies, who I will gather to feature in the second edition of my book The Ladies That Rock The Rock! I would like to thank the Minister of Equality, both Christian Santos and former minister Samantha Sacramento who started this journey with us, as well as all the sponsors and those who contributed prizes- without you all this would not have been possible.I also wish to point out that as part of our unwavering commitment to paving the way for a future where every woman’s voice is heard, cherished, and celebrated, the Gala Dinner included an empty table commemorating the Israeli women and girls who were recently tortured, raped, and butchered—forever silenced by Hamas terrorists. We pray that those still held hostage return safely home, so one day we can host them on our famous Rock of Gibraltar.”

The Ladies That Rock the Rock Team will continue to deliver workshops, delegations, events and much more during the year.



If you would like to get involved or for further information regarding our activities please feel free to contact The Ladies That Rock The Rock Team on: TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com