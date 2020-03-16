Piranha Designs – Piranha’s commitment to support our clients and continue to provide an excellent service

Piranha is committed to delivering exceptional websites, software and services to our customers.

Hundreds of companies in Gibraltar and the UK rely on Piranha. Following the World Health Organization’s characterization of COVID-19 as a pandemic, we would like to keep all our customers informed of our commitment to support our community and business continuity.

We are focused on:

Protecting the health of our employees and customers

Enabling a remote workforce

Providing timely and accurate support

Helping our clients through this difficult period

Rest assured, we have robust communications and processes in place and will continue to monitor the situation. In the meantime, we hope all our customers remain safe and well. Our team is ready and working remotely to ensure that our websites remain online and our projects continue to progress.

We have been using remote working techniques for over a year to prepare for situations like this, whilst keeping our local offices manned at all times.

Please be aware our offices in Gibraltar and Edinburgh will remain open but with limited staff.

You can still contact us by email on web@pdg.gi or call (+350) 200 45599.