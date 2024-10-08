Peter J Isola Foundation’s Five-a-Side Football Tournament Sets New Fundraising Record

The now annual five-a-side football tournament organised by the Isola Foundation has once again proven to be a resounding success, setting a new fundraising record by raising a substantial £4,500 for GBC Open Day.

Eighteen teams competed in a highly contested tournament, showcasing the sportsmanship and unwavering charitable spirit of Gibraltar’s local businesses. Team Gib Bank emerged victorious over TSN Law in a closely fought final demonstrating the competitive spirit amongst all participating teams.

The Hon Albert Isola CBE, Trustee of the PJI Foundation, emphasised the event’s importance in bringing together the community, having fun and at the same time raising funds for a worthy cause. He expressed his gratitude to all the participating teams who made the tournament possible and said, “ We are delighted with the tournament’s record turnout in this fourth year, and the amount we were able to raise in aid of GBC Open Day.”

We would also like to extend our gratitude to Saccone and Speed and Restsso for hydrating and fueling players, and to DJ Wayne Borastero for the fantastic playlist. We hope to see you all again next year!”