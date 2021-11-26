Peter J Isola Foundation Holds Reception for Calendar Callout Winners

On Thursday evening, the winners of the Peter J Isola Foundation’s ‘Artists Charity Calendar Callout’ were invited to a drinks and canapés reception at Portland House as a thank-you for taking part in the competition and to celebrate their 12 successful artworks.

ISOLAS LLP & Fiduciary Group, in conjunction with the Peter J Isola Foundation, earlier this year invited artists to submit a piece of artwork which, if selected, would feature in the ISOLAS & Fiduciary annual calendar. Local artist Christian Hook judged all entries and selected the 12 finalists, which are as follows:

1st Place: Mark Montovio with Judge II

2nd Place: Gail Francis-Tiron with Marine Doodle

3rd Place: Osborn Raj with The Alleyway

The other artists who will have their artwork feature in the 2022 calendar are: Beatrice Garcia, Sebastian Rodriguez, Sharon Soussi, Monica Popham, Wanda Bush, David Fothergill, Gavin Garcia, Tessa Neish, and Alzbeta Znamenska.

The artworks will remain on display at Portland House for one year, after which time they will be auctioned off at a dinner with monies going towards a charity of the respective artist’s choosing.

Minister Cortes attended the event following his return from COP26, assisting with the cheque presentation alongside Peter Isola, Senior Partner at ISOLAS LLP and Genevieve Bossino-Soussi, Trustee of the PJI Foundation.

Also in attendance, albeit virtually, was competition judge Christian Hook who congratulated the artists via video.

Trustee Genevieve Bossino-Soussi said: “On behalf of ISOLAS, Fiduciary Group and the PJI Foundation, I would like to extend our warmest thanks to all participating artists, and congratulations to our 12 winners. It has been an exciting process and we can’t wait to see all these fantastic pieces of art in print in our 2022 calendar.”

Calendars will be available from the ISOLAS/Fiduciary Group reception at Portland House as from December.

Email info@pjisolafoundation.gi for more information.