Peter J Isola Foundation and Kusuma Trust Gibraltar partner with HM Government of Gibraltar.

GibSams launches GibSilver.

The Peter J Isola Foundation and Kusuma Trust Gibraltar have together pledged £80,000 over the next two years matching a similar contribution from HMGOG to support the launch and ongoing service of GibSilver, a new initiative by GibSams to combat loneliness among the elderly in Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has worked with GibSams to address the prevalence of loneliness within our elderly population and its significant impact on their mental and emotional well-being. This has led to the launch today of an important and invaluable listening and befriending service within our community.

The Peter J Isola Foundation and Kusuma Trust Gibraltar have consistently demonstrated their deep commitment to investing in the wellbeing of our community and their families recognising the long-term value of supporting this and numerous other welcome initiatives.

“We are delighted to support the launch and ongoing service of this incredible initiative that will provide our seniors with the support they need. GibSilver represents a significant step forward in addressing the issue of elderly loneliness in our community and one which we are proud to be a part of,” said Peter Isola, Trustee of the Kusuma Trust.

Peter J Isola Foundation Trustee, Lawrence Isola added, “We are always looking for ways to support and contribute towards initiatives that will benefit the people of Gibraltar and are very pleased to continue to support the efforts to create a more connected community. An initiative that will no doubt be well received by all.”

The service officially launched on Thursday 3rd April 2025, alongside a campaign to recruit volunteers.