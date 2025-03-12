Peninsula backs marine conservation project to restore Gibraltar’s underwater ecosystem

Peninsula, a global leader in the supply of marine fuels, is fully funding a local marine conservation initiative aimed at restoring Gibraltar’s coastal seagrass meadows, which could see native species like the seahorse return to its natural habitat.

The announcement was made at an official launch event for the initiative, held in Gibraltar, and attended by His Excellency, Governor of Gibraltar, Ben Bathurst, Gibraltar’s Minister for Health, Care, and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, and Education, John Cortes and Peninsula’s CEO and Founder, John A. Bassadone.

Attendees at the launch event heard presentations from Founder of The Nautilus Project, Lewis Stagnetto, and Peninsula’s Nick Gordon, about the environmental restoration initiative.

Run by The Nautilus Project, The Seagrass Restoration Project aims to restore Gibraltar’s native seagrass meadows, which have been displaced over the last decade, resulting in entire species such as the seahorse, disappearing from the area.

By growing seagrass in dedicated nurseries under optimal conditions and eventually transplanting the seagrass beds into the ocean, The Seagrass Restoration Project plans to restore native habitats and encourage biodiversity.

The seagrass beds will also help reduce atmospheric carbon by acting as a natural carbon sink, with early estimates suggesting the project could sequester over two tonnes of carbon annually.

John A. Bassadone, Peninsula’s CEO and Founder, said: “The conservation of the marine ecosystem and responsibly managing the impacts our activities have on the environment are very important to the team at Peninsula.

“In The Nautilus Project, we have found a partner that aligns with our values and shares our appreciation for the maritime world. We can’t wait to watch this project take root and restore the local ecosystem.”

Lewis Stagnetto, Founder and Marine Biologist at The Nautilus Project, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance of seagrass restoration, which is crucial for supporting marine biodiversity.

“This is an international issue and our hope is that this initial project will serve as a model that can eventually be adapted and implemented in various regions around the world. Through this collaboration, our aim is to educate and foster resilient marine environments that support diverse wildlife.”

Peninsula has a major base in Gibraltar and is the largest marine fuel supplier by volume in the area, having commenced supplying bunkers in the port of Gibraltar in 1996.

For more information, please visit: www.peninsula360.com