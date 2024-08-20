News release

Peninsula appoints Vice Admiral Sir David Steel as first Non-Executive Director

14 August 2024: Peninsula has today announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE, KStJ, DL, as the company’s first Non-Executive Director.

Sir David recently completed his four-year appointment as Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Gibraltar, which followed a long and distinguished career in the Royal Navy.

During his 37-year tenure in the Navy, he was able to balance his sea-going appointments with being a barrister, later becoming the Navy’s most senior legal adviser. He held various commands, including Chief Executive of Her Majesty’s Naval Base in Portsmouth, and later, as an admiral, rose to become the Second Sea Lord and Head of Naval Personnel and Infrastructure.

Sir David then performed numerous senior roles in the Ministry of Defence, not least as the longest serving Chief Naval Logistics Officer since World War II, overseeing world-wide logistics support to the Navy. In between retirement and arriving in Gibraltar, he was Chief Executive of a large UK heritage sector charity, while maintaining numerous voluntary charitable commitments as a trustee or Chair of Trustees.

John A. Bassadone, CEO & Founder of Peninsula, became acquainted with Sir David during his term as Governor of Gibraltar. John quickly recognised Sir David’s potential value as Peninsula’s first non-executive director. He witnessed, first-hand, Sir David’s close involvement in maritime events affecting Gibraltar, not least during the Covid pandemic in keeping Gibraltar open to maritime traffic. Sir David also advised the Government of Gibraltar on the salvage of the bulk carrier OS35, and his intimate support for the Mission to Seafarers was widely applauded, appealing to John’s own affinity for both the sea and the Bassadone family’s maritime roots.

Sir David will perform a traditional non-executive role, with a focus on advice and guidance drawn from his broad experience. His legal expertise, particularly in International and Maritime Law, provides an excellent grounding for his future governance responsibilities with Peninsula. As a highly people-focused executive there is additional scope for Sir David to assist Peninsula with Human Resource matters.

John A. Bassadone commented: “It is a pleasure and an honour for me to announce the appointment of Sir David as the first Non-Exec Director of Peninsula. As one of Gibraltar’s most popular governors, I have been continually impressed with his deep inter-personal skills and we hope to draw on this expertise to guide Peninsula’s ‘people-future’.

“His experience in the legal and maritime space, as well as his other non-executive roles, will be invaluable in advising the Board. Sir David quickly understood Peninsula, as a business, and I am supremely confident that he can deliver tangible value to the group for many years to come.”

Sir David Steel added: “I have very fond memories of my time in Gibraltar and was honoured to accept John’s proposal to join Peninsula’s Board as its first Non-Executive Director. To join such a dynamic and successful team at Peninsula is a privilege, especially at a time when the business is expanding so quickly. Whilst I have much to learn, I will do everything I possibly can to support the Board and I eagerly anticipate playing my full part in the future development and success of this amazing enterprise.”