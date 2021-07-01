Peninsula Announces Commencement of Physical Supply Operations in Zeebrugge

Peninsula today announces it will begin physical supply operations in the port of Zeebrugge in the ARA area in July 2021.

Piotr Dabrowski, Head of Physical Sales at Peninsula said: “We recognise Zeebrugge as a valuable addition to our ARA operation. Licenses are in place and we are currently finalising asset allocation to the port. We are confident this will be a successful operation, backed by experienced professionals controlling each link of the supply chain to ensure quality products and service.

“The addition of Zeebrugge to our physical supply network is in response to our customers’ need for a high-quality and operationally reliable supply solution in the region. Due to its geographical location, we will be able to structure optionality between Zeebrugge and other ports in ARA, as well as Scandinavia and the Mediterranean. This further demonstrates Peninsula’s stated strategy to build flexible, customer-centric solutions.”