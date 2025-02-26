Partner Emma Lejeune appointed Chair of the Law Council of Gibraltar

ISOLAS LLP is delighted and proud of the appointment of Partner Emma Lejeune as the new Chair of the Law Council of Gibraltar, and the first woman to hold this prestigious position. In addition to this significant appointment, Emma also serves as Chair of the Finance Centre Council (FCC) and sits on the boards of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA), demonstrating her deep commitment to Gibraltar’s legal and financial sectors, and their regulatory authorities.

Emma recently shared her insights on leadership, equality, and the evolving legal landscape in Gibraltar in a comprehensive interview. As a firm, we resonate with her vision for an adaptable legal profession. Her dedication to navigating regulatory changes, championing gender equality, and supporting the growth of our legal community is commendable.

Emma said, “This role comes with great responsibility, I am honored to serve the legal profession in Gibraltar, and committed to working tirelessly to uphold our standards, promote equality, and ensure a thriving future for our profession. It is a moment of immense pride, and I hope it signals a new era of inclusivity and opportunity within our profession here in Gibraltar.”

Senior Partner of Isolas LLP, Peter Isola, commented, “Emma’s appointment is a testament to her dedication, leadership and tremendous work ethic. We are delighted to see her take on this role and are confident she will excel in driving positive change for the legal profession in Gibraltar. Congratulations, Emma, on this well-deserved appointment.”

He further added “It is also incredibly rewarding to witness the recognition and leadership of our Partners in other key roles, as exemplified by Jonathan Garcia’s appointment as GFIA Chair and Adrian Pilcher’s role as STEP Chair Gibraltar. These appointments, alongside Emma’s, underscore the depth of talent and commitment to excellence within ISOLAS LLP, and our desire to contribute fully to the future growth of our business community.