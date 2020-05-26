Partner Elliott Phillips recognised as one of the global Top 100 trusts litigators for 2020

Specialist law firm, Signature Litigation, is pleased to announce that Elliott Phillips, Partner at the Firm’s Gibraltar office, has been recognised as one of the Top 100 trusts litigators globally for 2020 by leading private wealth directory, Citywealth.

Elliott is founding partner of Signature Litigation’s Gibraltar office and is an internationally recognised barrister specialising in offshore contentious trusts, estates and private wealth disputes. Primarily based in Gibraltar, Elliott is regularly instructed by leading international firms in which Gibraltar proceedings are issued or where there is a strong Gibraltar connection to the litigation. Elliott has considerable experience in the area of contentious trusts and appears regularly before the Chancery Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar and the Court of Appeal on matters relating to the administration of trusts. Elliott’s experience also extends to matters before the Privy Council In London on Gibraltar final appeals and appeals from courts of other overseas and former overseas territories.

Elliott’s inclusion in Citywealth’s 2020 Top 100 list of trusts litigators is based on editorial research, individual submissions and peer recommendations. The research process was conducted over several months and has resulted in a list that represents an elite group of peer recommended litigators who have negotiated with the toughest opponents, through the hardest circumstances and with very little on their side but brains, lateral thinking and a will to win.

Commenting on his inclusion in the list, Elliott said: “I am delighted to have been recognised by Citywealth as a leading trusts litigator. This inclusion highlights the exciting and complex work Signature Litigation undertakes here in Gibraltar, as well as more globally in the private wealth disputes arena.”

In 2019 Elliott was named as one of Legal Week’s Private Client Global Elite reflecting his position as one of the leading private client and trust and estates lawyers in the world.

In 2015, Elliott was duly elected as a Member of Parliament in Gibraltar and served as the Shadow Minister for Justice between November 2015 and November 2017 and as HM Leader of the Opposition from 4 December 2017 to 19 October 2019. Elliott was re-elected in 2019 for a further four years and currently serves as Shadow Minister for Health and the Environment