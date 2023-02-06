Our Next Training Session

GFIA will be hosting a seminar on Crypto Risk Management on the 16th February at The Sunborn, Gibraltar.

The session will open with a networking breakfast and then follow to a panel discussion.

9:15 Breakfast

9:30 -10:30 Panel Discussion, followed by a Q&A

The session is designed towards those with an interest of fund governance and could be of great interest to those who are EIF Directors but is open to our whole membership who feel they can benefit from learning about risk management in the crypto world,which is very different to risk management in traditional assets, markets and trading.

The panellists confirmed so far are:

Alon Gol, Mikko Ohtamaa, Benjamin Ittah , Roei Bar Aviv, and Sam Buxton.

The panellists have been chosen due to their unique role in crypto markets will have lots to say on risk management, each with a different perspective.

The cost of the seminar is £35 members £50 non members.

If you would like to come to this event please email our coordinators at info@gfia.gi or by clicking the button below.

Please feel free to share this email if you think it would be of interest of anyone.

