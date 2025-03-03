Next generation of female leaders inspired by local police, finance, sustainability and technology experts

Over 80 girls attended STEMFest, hosted by NatWest International in association with Girlguiding Gibraltar

Finance, sustainable construction, digital and police professionals from across Gibraltar volunteered

Fourth event designed to inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM following success in Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man

Girls aged seven 7 to 15 were invited to Gibraltar’s STEMFest over the weekend, hearing from local experts and taking part in a range of activities aimed to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

In partnership with RBS International, which includes NatWest International, the event involved local volunteers hosting interactive activities to build the girls’ confidence, interest and motivation in STEM. The volunteers represented a wide range of roles across various sectors, including banking, technology, engineering and the Police.

The girls gained a broad insight into STEM industries by using finger-print analysis to solve a simulated crime scene, experiencing immersive technology with virtual reality headsets, building a water-powered car and learning how to budget.

The various projects allowed the girls to work with experts in their fields, teaching them new skills including problem-solving, information gathering and how to approach challenges from different perspectives.

The RBS International team hopes to increase the number of girls who go on to study related subjects in higher education and boost gender equality in STEM jobs.

Oliver Holbourn, Chief Executive Officer, RBS International, said:

“We want to inspire girls as early as possible so we get better female representation across STEM industries, including banking.

“It’s a pleasure to host STEMFest in Gibraltar and a big thank you to our volunteers helping to give the girls valuable insight and experience as they continue their education.”

Claire Montado, Girlguiding Gibraltar, said:

“Girlguiding empowers girls with confidence and hands-on experience through a varied programme. STEMFest is a wonderful opportunity to inspire them to see STEM as an exciting and achievable path. It’s fantastic to have local professionals mentoring the next generation.”

RBS International has partnered with Girlguiding to organise four STEMFest events over the past 18 months across Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey, attended by over 400 girls in total. The bank will continue to explore opportunities to encourage more girls to consider STEM subjects at school and ultimately a career in the field.