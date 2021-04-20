Newly appointed Gibraltar Bankers’ Association President optimistic on Gibraltar’s post Brexit future

Marvin Cartwright, CEO at Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd, was elected the Gibraltar Bankers’ Association new President at the annual general meeting held on the 9th April. The appointment coincided with a restructure of the Association’s Executive Committee which sees Christian Garcia of Trusted Novus Bank appointed Vice President. The Association will also have appointed leads for technical areas to ensure the Association works effectively on its key objectives. “These changes were felt necessary in order to ensure the Association was best positioned to not only continue to navigate the significant regulatory and legislative changes we face but also recognise the strategic direction of travel for Gibraltar, post Brexit and support its members and industry on that journey. Despite the uncertainty created by Brexit, there is a real opportunity now to position Gibraltar strongly as a credible financial services hub with unrestricted access to the UK market and beyond. The possibility for a Treaty to be negotiated for the Rock, granting Schengen access, also gives us a unique position and enhances our attractiveness as a location to do business”

Marvin confirmed that the Association’s other key priorities were to raise the profile of the Banking industry and develop the talent pool in Gibraltar at a time when the sector is evolving with the advent of e-Banking, digitalisation and virtual assets.

“Whilst the sector has shrunk over the last 2 decades in terms of number of Banks, we are now seeing new entrants as digital Banks become more commonplace. The sector continues to provide exciting opportunities for our younger generation in diverse roles and skills, and is an excellent platform to develop rewarding careers. I look forward to working with our members to achieve this common goal.”

“On behalf of all our members I would like to extend our thanks to the retiring Executive ably led by Johnathan Almeida and a special thanks to Martin Lennane who now retires as Association Secretary.”



