New Superyacht Berthing Facilities at Marina Club Ocean Village & Marina Bay

16/05/2022

A key stage of the multi-million enhancement of Ocean Village and Marina Bay  marinas takes place this week, with the installation of some of the brand-new  superyacht pontoons. 

Unlike the typical pontoons found in marinas, these pontoons require massive,  customised truss structures to form part of the infrastructure to protect both the  superyachts, and also the built environment and infrastructure surrounding it. 

Once complete, these new berthing facilities will be the first choice in Gibraltar for  superyachts that visit the region, offering powered berths with best-in-class ancillary  services and amenities; all set within the resort style environment that Ocean Village  and Marina Bay enjoys. 

The multi-million-pound investment into new superyacht berthing facilities has been  undertaken as part of the Marina Club development, which topped out recently and in  the next 12 months will be delivering 144 waterside apartments across five buildings,  with accompanying resort decks. 

Just 10 minutes from the frontier and Gibraltar International Airport, Marina Club will  offer a choice of studio,1- and 2-bedroom apartments. All will benefit from their own  private balconies and will be optionally furnished for a tailor-made rental-living  experience, complemented by fantastic amenity space in the form of landscaped  leisure resort and pool areas at roof level that are interconnected by sky bridges. 

Residents will enjoy a high-quality executive-living environment, designed to cater for  the fast-paced lifestyles of Gibraltar’s key workers. Marina Club will be the newest  member of the award-winning Ocean Village development family.

Superyacht Berthing Marina Club1_May 2022
Superyacht berthing Marina Club May 2022
Press Releases